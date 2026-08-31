Duleep Trophy: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for take-off in red-ball cricket

In the end, he fell short of a century by eight runs but he had already changed the complexion of the match in the space of 100 minutes. His whirlwind 82-ball effort was filled with boundaries (seven sixes and as many as fours). He was granted one life, a skier put down by Yash Rathod at backward point on 40, and he made the opponents pay for that unforced error.

He had made his intentions clear minutes after start of play as two wild and premeditated strokes off Yash Thakur could have both resulted in his wicket. He survived. Ironically, he used Thakur's next over to get going as two shots — including one straight six to a slightly full delivery — was a sign of things to come. It brought out the claps from the players sat in the dugout.

Even as Easwaran, called up to the Test squad multiple times, was typically understated, his partner at the other end was in white-ball mode. He was happy to charge the bowlers — irrespective of pacer or spinner — or trying to mow them over cow corner.

There were some plays and misses but when it connected, it sailed over the ropes. What he possesses a lot of right now is a very uncomplicated way of batting. There is full clarity of thought. And when you can marry that HD-like lucidity to his bat swing, it usually travels. Physics and geometry.

When Rajat Patidar, who skippered Central Zone to the title last year had seen enough from his pacers, he brought on Saransh Jain into the attack. Could the freshly minted Test debutant keep the 15-year-old quiet? Not really. Off his very second over, he launched him over mid-wicket. Elders weren't about to be treated with respect. Not here. Not today. There was another one over long on. He even found time to dance around in his crease to reverse hit him for a four. The fun stopped soon after as he holed out at deep mid-wicket off Harsh Dubey.