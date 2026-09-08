Cricket Australia approves privatisation of Big Bash League

In what comes as a massive development, Cricket Australia has announced the privatisation of the Big Bash League on Tuesday. The first step would be launching the sales process for the Melbourne Renegades franchise.
For years now, private investment and privatisation of BBL has been a topic of debate in Australian cricket. Over the last year or so, the discussions only intensified, and on Tuesday, the CA board greenlit the decision.
"CA will invite bids from private owners for the Renegades with a view to them playing the 2027-28 season under new ownership. Pending the result of that process, CA will consider taking other clubs to market under a self-determination model that gives each State member the ability to assess the optimal pathway for its own club and community," CA said in a statement.
With this decision, as seen in The Hundred and other franchise leagues in South Africa, USA, etc, business entities across the world, including the Indian Premier League team owners, could invest in the BBL. CA said that the decision was made in the best interest of Australian cricket, including enhanced funding "...for community, domestic and international pathways and elite cricket; protect the primacy of Test Cricket; continue to develop and engage the best players in our national teams and the Big Bash Leagues and grow our brands, fan engagement and commercial strength."
Mike Baird, CA Chair, said: “By opening the door to private investment in the Big Bash Leagues, Cricket Australia is taking a deliberate step to strengthen and secure the long-term future of the game, accelerate growth and ensuring we can keep investing in community cricket and grassroots participation, domestic and international pathways and the elite level. Beginning the sales process for the Renegades allows us to take the first step in a self-determination model for our members and represents a defining moment for the game."
“Importantly, CA and its members will maintain control over the most significant aspects of Australian Cricket operations, including international scheduling, player availability, the Big Bash Leagues salary caps, branding proposals as well as the reserve price for a licence to operate that must be achieved, and approval of investors," he added.