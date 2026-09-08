Cricket Australia approves privatisation of Big Bash League

In what comes as a massive development, Cricket Australia has announced the privatisation of the Big Bash League on Tuesday. The first step would be launching the sales process for the Melbourne Renegades franchise.

For years now, private investment and privatisation of BBL has been a topic of debate in Australian cricket. Over the last year or so, the discussions only intensified, and on Tuesday, the CA board greenlit the decision.

"CA will invite bids from private owners for the Renegades with a view to them playing the 2027-28 season under new ownership. Pending the result of that process, CA will consider taking other clubs to market under a self-determination model that gives each State member the ability to assess the optimal pathway for its own club and community," CA said in a statement.

With this decision, as seen in The Hundred and other franchise leagues in South Africa, USA, etc, business entities across the world, including the Indian Premier League team owners, could invest in the BBL. CA said that the decision was made in the best interest of Australian cricket, including enhanced funding "...for community, domestic and international pathways and elite cricket; protect the primacy of Test Cricket; continue to develop and engage the best players in our national teams and the Big Bash Leagues and grow our brands, fan engagement and commercial strength."

