Short spells, hard lengths and hitting the seam: How Shami-led East Zone attack dismantled South in Duleep final

CHENNAI: East Zone were a spinner short. They had to use part-time spinners through the course of the day. The temperatures were sky-high and humidity in Chennai did not help either. And yet, none of it deterred Ishan Kishan and Co to put up a disciplined bowling performance on Day 3, leaving South Zone in tatters.

Sure, it helped that they had 708 runs on the board, but what stood out on Tuesday was the precise planning and consistency with which Mohammed Shami led the attack.

The numbers are there to see. Shami bowled 11 of the 80 overs, delivered four maidens and took 2/17. His partner Mukesh Kumar bowled 12, took 2/36 with one maiden over. And they operated in short spells. Shami's first spell was three overs, second one was four and then he came back later in the day for another. In between, there were breaks, even some time off the field, but when he was running in with the red cherry in hand, the 36-year-old did what he does best — made the ball talk.

He extracted some swing early on with the new ball, but more importantly, he was reversing it into the right-handers not too long after. And that resulted in the dismissal of Shaik Rasheed where he was trapped on the pads. Later, he took it away from left-hander R Smaran to induce an outside edge.

Short spells, hard lengths, hitting the seam consistently to extract sideways movement — something South Zone and Mohammed Siraj struggled to do for two days — sounds so simple in theory. However, it is not as easy as Shami made it look.