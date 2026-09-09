Duleep Trophy: Tilak's lone battle not enough as East Zone have one hand on title

Tilak opened his account on Wednesday with a flick off Shami to the square leg fence. And later executed two elegant cover drives off Shami to show his class and intention. Mukesh tested Tilak but he was unperturbed and CV Milind too lent solid support at the other end. The need of the hour was playing session by session without looking at the scoreboard and that's what Tilak and Milind did.

With Milind for company he frustrated the East attack with a stubborn 78-run stand for the seventh wicket that came in 116 balls. After entering his 90s, he was losing partners and the last man in MD Nidheesh played out three balls from Mukesh and this gave Varma strike but he got out, missing the hundred.

Meanwhile, East lost both openers early, giving a modicum of hope to South, but Kishan promoted himself to No 4 and took the attack to Mohammed Siraj and Co. Though the fans were disappointed to see Vaibhav Sooriyavanshi get out early, Kishan treated them with a breezy half-century.

