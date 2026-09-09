Stripped of Women's T20 Champions Trophy, SLC faces estimated revenue loss of USD 20 million

CHENNAI: After the inaugural edition of ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy was moved out of the country, Sri Lanka Cricket is facing an estimated revenue loss of USD 20 million (Rs 188 crore).
"There will certainly be a hosting fee paid to us. I believe it is around 2 million dollars. At the same time, the SLC would have to incur expenditure sprucing up places and getting the facilities up to scratch," Prakash Schaffter, SLC's transformation committee secretary, told reporters in Colombo.
The tournament was originally slated to be played in Sri Lanka from the second week of February 2027. However, last month, the International Cricket Council stripped the country of the hosting rights citing government interference. In the week that followed, ICC announced that India will host the tournament with CCI Braboune Stadium in Mumbai and Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara serving as the venues.
"The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka but will now be staged in India as Sri Lanka Cricket continues to make the requisite reforms outlined at the ICC’s Annual Conference in July. The ICC assessed three candidates - Bangladesh, India and South Africa - against its established host evaluation criteria before recommending India as the replacement host, a decision ratified by the ICC Board on 2 September," ICC had said in a statement at the time.
The current interim committee of SLC was appointed by the country's sports minister in April this year after the resignation of the elected body of Shammi Silva. The interim committee is working on a new constitution for the local governing body aimed at cleaning it of corruption. The 2027 tournament is the second ICC event that Sri Lanka had lost since 2024 due to government interference.