Stripped of Women's T20 Champions Trophy, SLC faces estimated revenue loss of USD 20 million

CHENNAI: After the inaugural edition of ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy was moved out of the country, Sri Lanka Cricket is facing an estimated revenue loss of USD 20 million (Rs 188 crore).

"There will certainly be a hosting fee paid to us. I believe it is around 2 million dollars. At the same time, the SLC would have to incur expenditure sprucing up places and getting the facilities up to scratch," Prakash Schaffter, SLC's transformation committee secretary, told reporters in Colombo.

The tournament was originally slated to be played in Sri Lanka from the second week of February 2027. However, last month, the International Cricket Council stripped the country of the hosting rights citing government interference. In the week that followed, ICC announced that India will host the tournament with CCI Braboune Stadium in Mumbai and Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara serving as the venues.