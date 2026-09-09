Tilak Varma reiterates Test ambitions with words and bat

CHENNAI: When Tilak Varma says he loves playing red-ball cricket and grew up wanting to play Test cricket for India, it might come across as an in-form young elite cricketer projecting his ambitions to be an all-format player. And it could well be true. His last three red-ball scores in the Duleep Trophy as South Zone skipper read — 99, 51 n.o, and 116 n.o.

However, beneath that, there is more. Though the world has seen Tilak come up as the Mumbai Indians star in the Indian Premier League and grow into becoming a T20I regular and vice-captain of the team in the format, the 23-year-old has another face to him. One that earned him the reputation and a Ranji Trophy debut shortly after he turned 16.

The 23-year-old has always been looked at as a batting prodigy. And with good reason. At 13, he was the leading run-scorer in the South Zone Inter State Under-14 Tournament 2015-16 with 463 runs in six innings. A year later, he finished as the best batter in the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2016-17 with 956 runs in 12 innings.

By the time he played his second Cooch Behar Trophy in 2018-19, Tilak, 16 at the time, was ready for the challenge. He scored four centuries in as many U19 matches, earned his Ranji debut, came back to U19 and U23 all in a span of two months. Between November 19, 2018 and January 23, 2019, Tilak scored 960 runs across six U19 and a U23 match at 87.27 average while opening the batting in red-ball cricket.

In the years that followed, he graduated to India U19, and then the IPL and white- ball teams. So much so that since his first-class debut in December 2018, Tilak has featured in only eight Ranji games and 25 overall. Which is why, even as South Zone are out of the contest in the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tilak has relished every chance he has gotten to bat against the red-ball.

"I have played many years with the red-ball. But at the same point, see if you have seen since last few years, I have been playing white-ball cricket a lot. Red ball, I do love a lot, but at the same point I’m good at white ball now. But as I said, red ball has always been my favourite game, so it’s my A game," he explained after Day 4.