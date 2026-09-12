India vs Afghanistan: Focus on gruelling schedule, workload amidst return of Bumrah, Washington and Nitish from injury

While the Asian Games is still on, India will play three ODIs against West Indies, an A team will play Australia A in two red-ball and three one-dayers. Parallel to the T20Is against Black Caps, an A team will play three four-day matches in New Zealand. After which India will play five ODIs and two Tests in the country. To put into context, starting from Sunday till December 1 (80 days), an Indian team is likely to be on the field for a maximum of 35 days across 16 cities and three countries. It is just the reality of things at the moment in Indian cricket.

While the BCCI and India have taken pride in the vast player pool, resources at their disposal and their ability to field multiple teams at the same time, the schedule, and the recurring injuries have become a cause for concern. India do have enough players to field three different teams in each format. However, there are a few who overlap at the moment. It is not hard to see how the cramped schedule has had a cascading effect on some of them. Nitish K Reddy, Washington Sundar, Shreyas himself, Harshit Rana, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah... They all play at least two formats and the toll is visible. Some of them have had recurring injuries too. Even Kishan, who had a niggle in New Delhi, was fatigued, said Shreyas, but reiterated he will be fit for Sunday.

The T20I skipper, whilst talking about injuries, put it down to the schedule on Saturday. "We need to understand, first of all, the amount of matches a player is playing continuously, rigorously. He's prone to get injured some or the other way. Because the intensity is pretty high," he explained in New Delhi. "We also need to understand that not every player thinks of getting injured deliberately. It is because they are putting efforts for the team. If that effort turns out to be on the negative side, you can't control it," he added.

