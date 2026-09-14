Kamalini's father is living with us through cricket: Mom Saranya reflects on her husband Gunalan's passing

Kamalini left the camp midway to attend her father’s funeral and be with the family before joining again a few days later. She then went to England with the India A team in June. In the days and weeks that followed, the family grieved in their own way, while doing what was necessary to keep themselves going. They became each other's strength, determined to be strong, no matter what. "To what extent she truly recovered, I don't know as she was mostly away. But she tried her best to stay strong so that I don't feel any pain. Similarly, I also wanted to be strong for them. My children are my strength," Saranya smiles trying to control her tears at their Thoraipakkam house in Chennai.

While cricket remained the lifeline for Dominic and Kamalini, Saranya had to remain strong for them and herself. Hailing from Madurai, Gunalan had taken care of their lorry business and the cricket part of it while Saranya managed everything else. Now, in his absence, Saranya is determined to take the family forward. "Initially, I couldn't handle it at all. It was extremely difficult. At that moment, I couldn't even think clearly about the children because of the immense pressure. Usually, if I see someone else going through pain, I lose my appetite thinking about them. Going through this myself was really hard to accept. But then I thought, God gives tough situations to those who can bear them. He has blessed me with good children. It's tough, and I couldn't balance it initially, but slowly I recovered for my children,” says Saranya, who understands that the path ahead isn't easy, but it is one they had decided as a family.

"I can't break down now just because he isn't here. How can I let him lose? Even when he wanted us to move to Chennai, I wasn't sure. But then I realized how much effort he put into building their cricket careers. If I pack up and leave now, it would feel like admitting defeat in front of family, relatives and everyone. Until my daughter reaches great heights in Indian cricket and my son grows to a good level, I won't give up on cricket or leave this place," Saranya says with resolve.