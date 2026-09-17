Malajczuk is the player to watch out for, says Richardson

CHENNAI: In order to tap into the popularity of T20 across India and particularly in Chennai, Cricket Australia will be holding its Big Bash League season opener in Chennai on December 12 this year with defending champions Perth Scorchers taking on Melbourne Renegades at Chepauk.

Jhye Richardson of Perth Scorchers and Brendan Doggett of Melbourne Renegades were at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday to promote the BBL. Both the players were excited at the prospect of playing in Chennai and eager that there will be a full house. Richardson is confident that his team will go all out to defend the title. And it is always imperative to start the season on a winning note.

The pattern at Chepauk has been that the runs posted in the powerplay had a direct bearing on the result.

"Well, obviously, there's been a big shift in our squad from last year with Finn Allen, unfortunately, leaving us. So, that will probably leave a big hole in the side, but we've just signed a young left-hand batter in Will Malajczuk, who I don't think any people will know too much about, but he's a powerful left-hander. Also bowls off spin as well, which I think is a really exciting prospect. He's had an unfortunate run with injuries leading into this year, but he's good to go now. We've played a few practice games over the last couple of weeks, and he's looking really strong. So, I'm looking forward to seeing him," revealed Richardson.

Matches at Chepauk can be high scoring games and teams need to have bowlers who can deliver at the death. CSK had Dwayne Bravo who did the job well for years. "Yeah, I think it (death bowling) will be good. Again, our bowling line-up last year, we saw, you know, defended low totals. Traditionally, Perth Stadium has had high scores, whereas last year we saw a few low scores and we showed that our bowling attack can be really strong up front and in the death. Someone like Mahli Beardman, again, a young guy who's had a little bit of a taste of international cricket recently. Again, issues with injury, but he's up and running and bowling really well and bowling fast, so hopefully seeing him at the death," added Richardson.

Coach Adam Voges on Thursday had said that Richardson was very fit and strong. Richardson worked on his off-season fitness with Yorkshire. Then he was part of the Guyana team for the Global Super League. Now he will be seen in action for Australia A against India A at Puducherry.

"Yeah, this year has been a slightly different approach for me. Obviously, the last couple of years with injury and I haven't had a long string of games together. So the idea was to finish the season strong and then pretty much head straight into playing some County cricket, get some games there, and then prepare for Guyana and GSL, which luckily I've gotten through so far. And then coming back with some new staff members coming into the WA set-up, new head coach, new S&C coach as well, who's brought a nice spin on things. Looking forward to the new season with Australia A," he said.