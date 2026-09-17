BBL at Chepauk: We are looking to bring an authentic Big Bash experience, says Rigby

The IPL has been hosted overseas in the past because of general elections, and the Caribbean Premier League has played games in Florida, USA, but this event marks uncharted territory for BBL or any overseas league with the cricketing market and appetite available in India. Phil Rigby, head of league operations and club growth at BBL, said that it is not a one-off event and the CA is hoping that it is the beginning of something to build on in the future. “I think this isn't about a one-off thing. We have got to deliver the first game first, and then we'll worry about the future. But we definitely would like to continue to do this in the future, and those conversations will be ongoing with the TNCA and the BCCI,” Rigby told reporters during his visit to the iconic venue on Thursday. “This isn't just about a Big Bash game; this whole conversation started around a broader bilateral government initiative around how we can grow and strengthen the relationship between Australia and India. What's the best way to do that? Through cricket. We're not coming here to compete with the IPL. My observations and the engagement I've had show that both Indians and Australians have a very special relationship with each other. We're here to share that Big Bash experience, which is very different from the IPL or other T20 leagues,” Rigby explained, adding that the BCCI did not put any conditions about the participation of Pakistan players in the match.

The difference between IPL and BBL is not just about the ambience, fan experience, etc., but also about playing conditions. Unlike IPL, the BBL has something called Power Surge, where for two overs fielding restrictions would be in place and the batting team could choose when to use it from the 11th over.