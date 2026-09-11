BBL opener at Chepauk: CA delegation to visit Chennai next week

CHENNAI: With three months to go until the Big Bash League season opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium, a Cricket Australia (CA) delegation will visit the venue in Chennai next week.

The delegation is likely to comprise a few Cricket Australia members and two cricketers — potentially from the Australia A team that will be playing India A in Puducherry from September 22. The delegation will be doing a recce of the iconic stadium that is set to host the first match of the season on December 12. A senior Tamil Nadu Cricket Association official has confirmed the development.

"We have a few staff heading over there for some logistical work and preparing a few things in and around the venue," a CA representative told this daily. "They will be there for what is likely to be a media event next week. And one of the colleagues will have some work to do with the venue, a bit of a recce to work out the logistics; team spaces, hospitality spaces, signage, those kinds of things," the representative added.

The initial discussions to host the BBL opener in Chennai started earlier in February when a two-member delegation visited the city to explore the prospect. After months of deliberation, the BCCI gave the final nod in May as another delegation was in Chennai during the Indian Premier League matches. PM Narendra Modi made the official announcement at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during his visit in July. Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will play the opening match at the venue on December 12.