Smriti Mandhana becomes leading run-scorer in women's T20Is, surpasses Suzie Bates

India opener Smriti Mandhana surpassed New Zealand great Suzie Bates' tally of 4,758 runs to become the leading run-scorer in women's T20Is during India's Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh, here on Sunday.

The 30-year-old elegant left-hander needed seven runs to break the record as she reached the landmark in the third over, hammering Bangladesh pacer Marufa Akter for back-to-back boundaries off the final two deliveries of the over.

Mandhana eventually made a 19-ball 37, smashing five fours and two sixes, before her quickfire cameo ended on the final ball of powerplay.

Trying to finish the powerplay with another maximum, Mandhana miscued a slog sweep off Akter and was caught by Sobhana Mostary at deep mid-wicket. By then she had already taken the record outright, moving to the top of the women's T20I run charts with 4,788 runs.

Bates is second on the list with 4,758 runs, followed by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (4,287) and Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu (4,282).

The left-hander is also the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket across formats.