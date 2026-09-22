450 kgs of medical equipment, five ice bath barrels and more: IOA's efforts to ensure Indian athletes' health in Japan 

Not just that. “When we realised that we were not getting rooms, we moved to a hotel and set up a war room," he says. There are about 45 people in a Whatsapp group and they have a daily briefing every day before events start. The IOA and sports ministry have been very helpful in providing everything the needed. “In fact, the sports ministry told us to not think about anything,” he said.

What kind of ailments do they treat? It's really surprising to know that the most common illness among athletes is upper respiratory infections. “That's the most common illness athletes complain about and they need to be treated fast because they have to be back on the ground,” he says.

It wasn't easy to start with. Because several rooms were cancelled, most of the equipment is at the athletes' plaza in Games Village – the container ones. The ones treating the athletes also had to get a special licence to practice medicine in Japan. "We got the licence before coming to Japan," he adds.