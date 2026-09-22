An announcer, an excited city Mayor and a pamphlet in Japanese: Watching the Indian women's team win cricket gold

NAGOYA: Nisshin mayor Hiroki Kondo was watching the game from the sidelines with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha for company. “We will continue playing cricket here after the Games, he told this daily. “We will have 18 days of cricket here.”

Quite excited to hear, the question was whether it was for a month? “No, no, in a year,” he said, a ready smile on his face. “This is Japan!” Cricket is still an obscure sport. It is considered something similar to baseball and that's how the organisers have sold the game here at the Asian Games. They are not to be blamed.

Naomi and Chisato are from the neighbourhood and have never watched cricket. This is their first experience. Mimi Hirayama is the official announcer at the venue. She is Japanese who lives in England and knows about cricket. So she is the announcer. But her biggest challenge is engaging the audience, an audience that can barely differentiate between bat and ball or pad and helmet.

The volunteers were looking with awe at the flying white projectile whenever Smriti Mandhana was hitting a six without completing a base (a baseball term). After all, India and Sri Lanka were playing the final on a baseball practice ground, which also doubles up as a public park with tennis courts as well as a football ground close by. The pitch was hybrid and the practice wickets were covered with astro turf or artificial grass.

But because they could not practice in the middle, the cricketers were doing their catching practice in the football ground and throw-downs and batting practice on the cricket ground. The only permanent structures here are the toilet and the baseball dugouts. Everything else is all temporary, including the stands on the eastern side.