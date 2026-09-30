Something are just meant to be with you and not shared: Rohit on his century celebration

As he strolled along for a single, Rohit imitated a high-knee jog before jumping in the air and pumping his fist. The helmet stayed on as it often does but it seemed clear what the century, which came in 72 balls during the chase of 406, meant. Though he got out immediately after for 101 in 75 balls, skipper Shubman Gill's unbeaten 223 took India home in the second highest run chase of ODIs.

Asked after the match about the celebration, Rohit, in his typical cheeky self, said he would keep that to himself. "I'll keep that celebration for myself. Some things are just meant to be with you and it's not to be shared. So that was for me," he said with a smile during the chat with the broadcaster. "Ravindra Jadeja wanted me to slide and jump and celebrate (laughs) but after fifty overs of fielding and batting so much, I was never going to do that," he added.

Rohit, who smashed ten fours and six sixes as he became the third Indian to cross the 12000-run mark after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, said he and Gill wanted to keep batting without looking at the scoreboard. "We were trying to play with the merit of the ball. We were trying to stitch a partnership. Gill was fantastic on the other end. He was in control of his batting. To see him stay not out was fantastic to see as well. It comes down to concentration. You have to keep telling yourself to not throw it away. I wanted to use my experience. We knew the pitch was good and we needed big runs from the top order and that's exactly what happened and we had a very good partnership at the top and it pretty much sealed the game for us," he said.

Rohit may not have revealed the reason behind the celebration or what it meant. However, as long as he keeps batting the way he did on Wednesday and crossing those three-figure marks consistently, there is no one who could stop him from pursuing the dream of winning the ODI World Cup next year.