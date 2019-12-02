Home Sport Football

Borussia Moenchengladbach reclaim Bundesliga top spot with Freiburg win

Gladbach lead RB Leipzig by one point at the top of the table and host reigning champions Bayern Munich, who sit four points adrift, next weekend.

Published: 02nd December 2019 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Moenchengladbach's Breel Embolo, right, celebrates his second goal with Patrick Herrmann during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SC Freiburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Photo | AP)

Moenchengladbach's Breel Embolo, right, celebrates his second goal with Patrick Herrmann during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SC Freiburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: A brace from Breel Embolo saw Borussia Moenchengladbach reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga table as the home side ran out 4-2 victors over Freiburg at Borussia Park on Sunday.

Gladbach lead RB Leipzig by one point at the top of the table and host reigning champions Bayern Munich, who sit four points adrift, next weekend.

In-form Gladbach striker Marcus Thuram wasted no time getting off the mark, giving the Foals the lead on three minutes.

The Frenchman tapped the ball in from close range to register his sixth league goal of the season.

Freiburg hit back quickly to equalise in the sixth minute, with Jonathan Schmid's superb, curling free-kick giving goalkeeper Yann Sommer no chance.

Going into the break at 1-1, the home side exploded out of the blocks, scoring two goals within six minutes to give themselves a 3-1 lead.

Embolo smashed the ball home after being set up by Patrick Hermann in the first minute of the second half.

He was then brought down in the penalty area just two minutes later and was given a chance to score his second when the referee pointed to the spot, but his effort hit the post.

The Swiss international redeemed himself just moments later however, setting up Hermann to score his side's third goal.

Freiburg's Lucas Hoeler got one back for the visitors in the 58th minute, heading home a free-kick from Christian Guenter. 

Gladbach endured a nervous 10 minutes with Freiburg camped in their penalty area, before Embolo scored in the 71st minute to restore the home side's two-goal cushion.

In Sunday's late game, Wolfsburg take on Werder Bremen, while on Monday Mainz welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Opel Arena.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Breel Embolo Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga Freiburg
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp