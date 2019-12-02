Home Sport Football

Legendary Liverpool manager Bob Paisley to walk again at Anfield via AI

Paisley was Liverpool’s most successful manager with 20 trophies to his name.

Published: 02nd December 2019 03:05 PM

Liverpool fans wave flags showing former manager Bob Paisley. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

One of the greatest managers to have been in charge of Liverpool, Bob Paisley OBE would once again walk on the Anfield pitch, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

Liverpool FC’s main sponsor Standard Chartered worked closely with Paisley’s family to recreate the manager’s appearance inside the stadium and locker room, and celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday. The new campaign named ‘Project Red Stand’ was created using voice modulation, artificial imagery and computer-generated imagery (CGI) to depict Paisley.

The project — a series of five films — will have Paisley narrating unheard stories alongside one of his famous signings, Ian Rush, walk at Anfield, interact with the Liverpool’s current team and also provide a rousing rallying call with current Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp. The campaign is aimed at inspiring and educating the next generation of Liverpool fans.

“It’s been an incredible process to see how this technology works, and also very moving. My grandchildren never got the chance to meet dad in person, so this is a nice way of showing them who he was and what he meant to people. The whole family is really happy with the result,” said Graham Paisley, son of Bob.

Paisley was Liverpool’s most successful manager with 20 trophies to his name including six First Division (rebranded as Premier League) titles and three European Cups (currently Champions League) during his nine-year tenure from 1974 to 1983.

“Bob was, in my opinion, the greatest manager, football has ever seen. He made my career and it’s an honour to work with Standard Chartered and be a part of bringing him into 2019, just as Liverpool Football Club enters a new golden era,” said Rush, Liverpool all-time leading goal scorer.

Emma Sheller, Global Head of Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered, said: “As a Bank, we always have innovation top of mind. This approach extends to our partnership with Liverpool and Project Stand Red perfectly exemplifies our innovation mindset: by using smart technology to introduce one of Liverpool’s most beloved managers to the next generation of fans.”

The Project Stand Red films will be released between, November 2019 – January 2020.

