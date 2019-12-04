Home Sport Football

Man-vir on mission to make every chance count

There was one unheralded hero when India held Qatar to a memorable draw in the World Cup qualifier back in September — Manvir Singh.

Published: 04th December 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  There was one unheralded hero when India held Qatar to a memorable draw in the World Cup qualifier back in September — Manvir Singh. The 24-year-old had the monumental task of filling in for the injured Sunil Chhetri for a game of that magnitude.  As the dust settled and India held Qatar to a goalless draw, Manvir emerged with his reputation enhanced. He pressed and ran relentlessly, tried to hold the ball up, fought cramps to stay on till the end. For a striker who more often than not warms the bench for his club and hardly gets much playing time, Manvir had put in an impressive shift. 

Fast forward to last Sunday and his doggedness earned FC Goa a point against Kerala Blasters from what looked like a lost cause. Blasters were leading 2-1 and the game had gone into injury-time. Manvir was leading the line in the absence of the prolific Ferran Corominas. As the referee was ready to blow the whistle, the frontman went on a barnstorming run and fired a shot at goal. Blasters keeper TP Rehenesh could not get the ball under control and the rebound was tapped in by Manvir’s teammate Lenny Rodrigues. 

Manvir had also scored an injury-time equaliser against NorthEast United earlier this season. These are subtle hints that Manvir could play a bigger role for club and country and lead the line for India when Chhetri retires. But Manvir doesn’t see it that way. “It’s not an issue of who will replace Sunil Chhetri (when he retires). Whoever plays well in that position, he will play for the country. Everything depends on what a coach wants from his players. I will always give my hundred per cent,” said Manvir. 

His industry and commitment on a football pitch is never in question, but lack of opportunities in the ISL could hamper his growth. “This is an issue for every Indian striker. We play very few matches in the whole year and then we go to the national team and it gets difficult to play against international players. If we get to play league matches, then we will gain confidence and do well in the India games as well,” said Manvir. 

However, Manvir is starting to enjoy more game time for FC Goa under Sergio Lobera. “For the last two seasons, I used to come off the bench in the 80th or 85th minute. I scored one goal and one assist in total. I’ve started some matches this season and already got one goal and one assist.”National team coach Igor Stimac would be hoping that Manvir starts firing, especially at a time when the team is struggling up front. “Scoring goals is not just the job of the strikers. The whole team has to contribute. We are a young team and the team is just building up. Results will slowly come.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manvir Singh
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp