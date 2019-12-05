Man City investment a real milestone: Kerala Blasters CEO

Martin Joseph By

KOCHI: The news that City Football Group (CFG) — which owns English Premier League champions Manchester City — bought majority stakes of ISL club Mumbai City FC was a massive one in Indian football.

CFG is valued at $4.8 billion and for them to buy 65% of stakes in an ISL club was bound to make waves.

In recent times, Indian clubs have been getting into partnerships with foreign clubs. Some of the notable tie-ups are Atletico Madrid and Kolkata side ATK — which no longer exists — and Chennai City FC with Swiss side FC Basel.

“The Manchester City group investing and I when I say investing, I mean actually putting their money into a club in India, that’s the first step. There have been also been investments into Chennai City FC (by Swiss club FC Basel). The Man City investment is a real milestone as to the interest of foreign clubs into India,” said Kerala Blasters CEO Viren D’silva.

“Where they see the real interest I suppose is in the belief that players out of India will one day play for their clubs across the world.”

In this climate, rumours have been doing the rounds that Serbian club Red Star Belgrade are interested in entering into a strategic partnership with Kerala Blasters. Viren admitted that there is interest from overseas.

“The club has been approached by multiple clubs internationally. But I think the biggest change that has happened from me being here in the first year is that all these clubs would look at us to spend money to get their knowledge. I think the change now is that they understand that India is a market that’s growing and there are loads of footballers who can make it to the highest level,” said Viren.

“As things stand, we haven’t finalised a partnership with anybody. I can say we’ve got interest from every top league in the world. Clubs have officially written to us to want to figure it out. We want a partner who really believes in us and who believe that players of Kerala can play at the highest level,” said Viren.

Before the City Football Group’s investment into Mumbai City, there were widespread talks that they were interested in Blasters.

KBFC brings in Mario

The club have appointed Mario Marinica as the new technical director for their Young Blasters program. Mario was previously the football development consultant of the Mauritius Football Association and also been the head coach of Azam FC, a Tanzanian football club.“It’s a fantastic feeling to join a club that not just has a great vision but is also full of enthusiasm to implement it. I’m thrilled to have joined Kerala Blasters,” said Mario.