Home Sport Football

Neymar inspires PSG to comeback win at Montpellier in Ligue 1

PSG had failed to win on any of their last three trips to Montpellier and were forced into a pair of early changes as Presnel Kimpembe and Idrissa Gueye hobbled off with injuries.

Published: 08th December 2019 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

PSG's Neymar, center, celebrates with PSG's Pablo Sarabia, left and PSG's Mauro Icardi after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between PSG and Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Photo | AP)

PSG's Neymar, center, celebrates with PSG's Pablo Sarabia, left and PSG's Mauro Icardi after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between PSG and Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Neymar scored a sublime free-kick and set up another goal as Paris Saint-Germain rallied to beat 10-man Montpellier 3-1 on Saturday and restore their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to eight points.

Montpellier, unbeaten at home since the opening day of the season, grabbed the lead on 41 minutes at the Stade de la Mosson when Daniel Congre's header was diverted into his own net by the hand of Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes.

PSG had failed to win on any of their last three trips to Montpellier and were forced into a pair of early changes as Presnel Kimpembe and Idrissa Gueye hobbled off with injuries.

But the dismissal of Pedro Mendes on 72 minutes for a second yellow card after he scythed down Neymar proved the turning point.

The Brazilian dusted himself down and curled the resulting free-kick from 25 yards beyond Geronimo Rulli and into the top corner for his sixth goal this season to bring PSG level.

Neymar then slipped a ball through to Kylian Mbappe in the Montpellier area, the French forward cutting inside Arnaud Souquet and lashing inside the far post to put the visitors ahead.

Neymar almost netted again from a free-kick in a similar position when his effort struck the upright, before the world's two most expensive players combined to supply Mauro Icardi for the third goal in a seven-minute blitz.

Played into space down the left flank by Neymar, Mbappe clipped a delightful cross with the outside of his right boot for Icardi to volley home from eight yards.

There was concern in the closing stages when PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas was struck on the head by a water bottle thrown from the stands.

The Costa Rican was tended to by the medical staff but finished the game as PSG put an end to Montpellier's six-match unbeaten run in the league.

Marseille have won five games on the bounce to emerge as the closest challenger to PSG. It is their best sequence since winning eight in a row in 2014 when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm.

They will look to reduce the gap at the top back to five points on Sunday at home to fourth-placed Bordeaux, who put six past Nimes in midweek.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neymar Paris Saint-Germain Montpellier
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp