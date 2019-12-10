Home Sport Football

Frank Lampard challenges young Chelsea players to step up

He admitted Chelsea's recent poor form -- just one win in five games -- was his first big challenge as Blues boss, and wants his players to embrace the pressure of this week's must-win clash.

Published: 10th December 2019 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Frank Lampard. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Frank Lampard has challenged his young Chelsea players to "make a mark" ahead of their crucial Champions League match against Lille on Tuesday after a series of poor results took the shine off their season.

Chelsea must beat the French side at Stamford Bridge to ensure safe passage to the knockout stages, with manager Lampard expecting far sharper focus than his players showed during the 3-1 weekend defeat to Everton.

He admitted Chelsea's recent poor form -- just one win in five games -- was his first big challenge as Blues boss, and wants his players to embrace the pressure of this week's must-win clash.

"It is a test for us and it was always going to come," Lampard said during his pre-match press conference on Monday. 

"The way we are, the nature of the Premier League, this was never going to be a plain sailing, invincible season from our point of view. Teams need this test.

"Big games like this, they are crucial for the players. You can be defined as an individual and a group by success."

Lampard, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, said he had been fortunate to have enjoyed many big nights as a player.

"So these are big opportunities now for the team, particularly the young boys when it's quite new to them, to make a mark," he said. "So I think it's good, I like the pressure of this game being knockout.

"If we're going to do anything good here, we're going to have to have lots of these nights."

Lampard said his side's poor run had not yet altered his view on January recruitment plans after the club's FIFA transfer ban had been lifted.

"I wouldn't say my mind is set on anything to be changed," said Lampard, whose side are fourth in the Premier League despite their wobble.

"But you do learn from your players in tough times, not just in terms of what they do on the pitch but how their personality is.

"That was the disappointing thing at Everton. It wasn't just that we were slightly off -- I didn't like that there were individual contact moments across the game that we lost. Because that's a personality thing as much as anything else."

Antonio Rudiger is fit for just his second appearance of the season following groin trouble, with the Germany centre-back likely to step into the Blues' defence.

Lampard believes Rudiger can make an instant impact, with the 26-year-old's return proving timely as Fikayo Tomori misses out due to a minor hip issue.

"He's a good defender, it's good to have him back and he's training really well," said Lampard, of Rudiger.

"He has got a lot of his fitness work done since the injury's healed.

"People maybe overlooked the fact that we were missing a number of big players at the start of the season. Rudi is just back, so let's see what he can add to us now."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Frank Lampard Chelsea Champions League
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp