Champions League: Bayern Munich continue winning streak, defeat Tottenham

By ANI

MUNICH: Bayern Munich continued their perfect run in the Champions League as they defeated Tottenham by 3-1 on Thursday.

Bayern Munich won all their six group stage matches in the competition and finished on the top of Group B with 18 points. Interestingly, it is the only club to have won all their clashes in the Champions League.

Other teams to dominate in the group stage matches are Paris Saint Germain and Juventus in Group A and Group D, respectively. Both teams have 16 points.

Kingsley Coman scored the opening goal of the match in the 14th minute but Ryan Sessegnon scored an equaliser after six minutes. However, Bayern Munich again took a one-goal lead with the help of Thomas Muller's strike.

Philippe Coutinho then consolidated their lead, scoring a goal in the 64th minute.

Despite the defeat, Tottenham managed to secure their spot in the last 16 of the competition as they finished second in the group with 10 points.