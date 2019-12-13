Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi special, Diego Maradona from another planet: Hernan Crespo

Messi is yet to win a World Cup for his nation after four failed attempts.

Published: 13th December 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Ballon d'Or

Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Hailing Lionel Messi as one of the five 'kings' in the history of world football, former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo on Friday said that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner does not need to win a World Cup to be touted as the best of his generation.

"He doesn't need it. I think in the whole history there are five kings. Pele, Alfredo Stefano Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona and the last one is Messi," Crespo told IANS in an exclusive interview.

The 44-year old is Argentina's fourth highest goalscorer behind only Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Batistuta and Messi. He is in the city as the international brand ambassador of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K slated to take place on Sunday.

Crespo said the entire nation dreams of witnessing Messi lift the World Cup for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, adding the team has a great chance of winning the 2020 Copa America to be hosted jointly by Argentina and Colombia.

"I hope (he lifts a World Cup). We have to qualify. It won't be easy. He comes again and tries to lift the World Cup, it's his dream, it's our dream," Crespo said.

"The first step will be the Copa America which we host in Argentina and Colombia. We have a great chance to lift Copa America."

Messi is yet to win a World Cup for his nation after four failed attempts. The star FC Barcelona forward recently won a record sixth Ballon d'Or, his first since 2015 after scoring 54 times for club and country in 2018-19, in which Barca won LaLiga.

Crespo, who has played alongside Messi, netting 35 times for Argentina, said he is not too fond of the Ballon d'Or award as it is a "personal" one as opposed to football which is a team sport.

"I grew without having a thing about the Ballon d'Or. When I was young, Ballon d'Or was also given to the European players. I didn't grow with this ambition. I think it's a personal trophy and football is a team game. I am not saying it's not important, it is very important. But for me, it's not important, in a way not more than the sport," said Crespo who has turned out for teams like Chelsea in the English Premier League, Inter and AC Milan and Parma.

Quizzed which player he would like to play with now if given a chance, Crespo said it will be Messi.

"I would like to play alongside Messi. Maybe in the national team again. I never played in Spain. To play for Real Madrid or Barcelona would be great. I played in Premier League with Chelsea and in Italy with lot of teams. I choose Barcelona for Messi now. If he leaves, it's finished," he said.

Rating Messi higher than Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Crespo said the two cannot be matched once they decide to call it a day.

"In their level, no one (will match them) or will be difficult. We have to wait. The numbers they have are so high."

On Argentine strikers, Crespo said Diego Maradona is "from another planet" while Messi is "special". "We have had some great strikers. Mario Kempes, Batistuta. I don't want to forget Messi, (Gonzalo) Higuain, (Sergio) Aguero. They deserve to be part of greatest of ours strikers. Diego (Maradona) is from another planet.

"I prefer Messi than Batistuta but Batistuta is the best striker ever in Argentina. I think Messi is something special. He is different."

Crespo also backed the controversial video assistant referee (VAR), saying mistakes will always be there.

"Yes, it is good for football. If you think about no more mistakes, no. Mistakes are always there. But I support VAR."

Napoli recently sacked Carlo Ancelotti as their manager and replaced him with Gennaro Gattuso. Crespo, who began his career in Italy under Ancelotti at Parma, said he has huge respect for the Italian who taught him a lot.

"I learnt so much with him. He was my first coach in Italy. He taught me how to be a professional in Italy. I always listened to him," Crespo said, adding the toughest defender he ever faced was Franco Baresi.

"I came to Italy when I was young and I played against Baresi, the toughest defender I have ever faced. I woke up in the morning in Argentina to watch the matches. I remember Baresi and playing against him made me enriched," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lionel Messi Hernan Crespo Diego Maradona
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp