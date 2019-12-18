James Milner wants Liverpool to win many titles

By ANI

LEEDS: Liverpool's James Milner said he wants the club to win so many trophies in the coming years that people have a problem recalling which year each title was won.

"We had been unfortunate in a few finals but the team has moved on and we have heard many people talk about it. We don't want to be remembered as the team who won one major trophy," Goal.com quoted Milner as saying.

"We want people to remember us as a group and forget which year we won each trophy," he added.

Liverpool bagged the Champions League trophy this year.

"You could see how we bounced back from the Champions League defeat when we bounced back and won it this year," Milner said.

Liverpool also top the Premier League table with 49 points, 10 points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City. The club will compete against Monterrey today in the FIFA Club World Cup's semi-final clash.