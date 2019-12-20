Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin vs Blasters: Counting on home help to buck trend

Ahead of his first home game, against Blasters, Chennaiyin coach believes club still has a chance of making knockout stage of ISL

Published: 20th December 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters players during a training session in Chennai on Thursday

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After three years of John Gregory, it was rather strange for regular attendees to Chennaiyin FC’s press conferences to have his familiar English accent replaced by a Scottish one from behind the microphone. What helped though was that Owen Coyle was no less jovial and loquacious than his predecessor. No more harking back to the days of Marco Matterazzi’s monosyllabic press conferences!

It will, though, take the new Chennaiyin FC manager a lot more than a few words of encouragement to drag his team back to relevance in the Indian Super League. On the eve of their home clash against Kerala Blasters at the JN Stadium here, they teeter dangerously on the brink of the point of no return. They have six points from seven games and are seven away from the top four spots. Home games are running out and with them, chances of redemption. Coyle may only have been Chennaiyin manager for a couple of weeks, but he needs to hit the ground running.

The performance in his first game in charge — against Jamshedpur FC — was encouraging and it is that example that Coyle cites to explain why he thinks better times are ahead. “I think anyone who saw the Jamshedpur match would’ve recognised that we should’ve got three points,” he said on Thursday. “I’ve seen enough quality, attitude and a hunger to do well and that augurs well, moving forward. We need to win games and play our style of football. We have to believe that we can make the top four positions and for that, we have to win games.

“We have to get the balance right between the defence and attack. We have very good attacking players. What we have to do is share responsibility. We cannot be one-dimensional.”Coyle though admits that coming in midway through the season and imposing his tactics on a team is a challenge. “Any coach will tell you they want to put together their own team,” he said. “But that is the nature of the game. You have to come in and make do with what you have. That being said, I have fantastic players here.”

That said, Coyle does not rule out foraying into the January transfer window for a player or two. “You never say no (January transfer window),” he said. “Sometimes a very good player might come in. If it makes se­n­se for the club, of course, we wi­ll look at it. But the focus right now is on making sure our current players perform well.”

The one thing that augurs well for Chennaiyin is that Kerala Blasters have had an equally bad string of results. They are perched just above Chennaiyin in eighth and have not won since their opening-day victory over ATK. The club’s assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed believes that the heated rivalry between the two clubs will be enough of a motivation for his players to take their game up a notch. “I think the match itself is motivation. It has been the south derby and these are the matches that show how mature a player is. The players need to take it (as) a challenge. I don’t think they need motivation. These are the games you need to perform,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Gregory Chennaiyin FC ISL ISL 2019 Indian Super League Kerala Blasters
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp