Santosh Trophy: Kerala to start campaign with Andhra clash

Published: 05th November 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh players during a training session in Kozhikode.

Andhra Pradesh players during a training session in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Santosh Trophy was once the most coveted football title in India with some of the biggest names in the country participating. These days though, it’s a stage to less prominent ones — young players trying to earn a professional contract, fringe footballers and free agents looking to resurrect their careers.

That is evident at the South Zone qualifiers, that get underway on Tuesday at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. Hosts Kerala will take on Andhra in the first game. 

“I remember the times when the very best players from the country played in the trophy. All I-League players would be there. Now, the ISL or I-League players won’t be seen in it. The trophy has lost its sheen and the participating players are more worried about landing a job or a contract more than anything. Having said that, we are looking forward to winning it and are very serious about it. A title is a title after all,” said Kerala team coach Bino George. 

In fact, Kerala is one of the states giving it more value than it is afforded elsewhere. They go into the tournament with a squad assembled after extensive scouting. They have a coach with an AFC pro-license at the helm and played a series of friendlies to prepare for the tournament. But it won’t be a cakewalk as they are pooled in a tough group which also has Tamil Nadu.

The two teams and Andhra form Group A while Group B comprises Karnataka, Puducherry and Telangana. The group toppers will qualify for the main round in Mizoram in January. 

While Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the frontrunners in Group A, four-time champions Karnataka is the biggest name in Group B.

“Tamil Nadu were one of the best teams back in 2018 when we won the title. They are always a team to watch out for. It will be a tough test for us. In the other group, I think Karnataka are in with a good chance. It’s very difficult to pick a winner or a favourite in a knockout tournament. It is about the team that shows up on the day,” said Jithin MS, former Kerala Blasters winger who was also part of the team that won the competition back in 2018. 

Tamil Nadu coach Jestes Antony has pi­c­ked a young sq­u­ad for the tournament while Kerala also has seven under-21 players in their ranks. This would give it added significance for scouts and clubs who are on the lookout for fresh young talent.

After all, in recent times, Jobby Justin and Sahal Abdul Samad have used the Santosh Trophy as a launchpad for their careers.

