Home Sport Football

India suffer 0-4 defeat to Saudi Arabia to go out of race for AFC U-19 Championships qualification

In their final group stage match, which has been rendered inconsequential, India will face Afghanistan at the same venue on Sunday.

Published: 09th November 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

India under-19 football team

India under-19 football team (Photo | AIFF)

By PTI

AL KHOBAR (SAUDI ARABIA): India bowed out of the race for the 2020 AFC U-19 Championships qualification after a 0-4 defeat to Saudi Arabia here. The home side opened the scoring in the second minute as forward Mohammad Khalil Marran latched on to a loose ball and put it past Indian custodian Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Saudi Arabia made it 2-0 in the 10th minute as midfielder Ahmad Albassas got on the end of a cross from the left flank by Hazzaa Alghamdi. As India head coach Floyd Pinto's side pushed forward to reduce the deficit, Albassas scored his second of the game in the 18th minute at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday.

He completed his hat-trick in the 28th minute, once again converting a low cross from the left flank as Saudi Arabia broke forward in numbers on the break. Ninthoinganba Meetei posed problems for the hosts throughout the first half down the wing with his pace and guile, earning multiple free-kicks from attacking positions.

He came closest to scoring two minutes before the half-time break but his powerful shot went just wide of the post. India made a personnel change at the break with Manvir Singh coming on for Ricky Shabong.

Manvir almost made an instant impact as he raced towards the by-line down the right and put in a cross that just evaded Vikram Partap on the far post in the 47th minute. In their final group stage match, which has been rendered inconsequential, India will face Afghanistan at the same venue on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India U 19 football Saudi Arabia U 19 football Prabhsukhan Singh Gill Floyd Pinto'
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp