Home Sport Football

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has 'no fear' ahead of Manchester City clash

Liverpool top the Premier League points table with 31 points while Manchester City holds the fourth position with 25 points.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. | AP

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. | AP

By ANI

LEEDS: Despite admitting Manchester City are a fantastic team, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk said he has 'no fear' to compete against them.

"We're not looking too far ahead because we have only played 11 games and we know City are a fantastic team. But there was no panic last season when we were challenging for the title," Goal.com quoted Van Dijk as saying.

"I have no fear. You should not have any fear when you go out on the pitch," he added.

Liverpool top the Premier League points table with 31 points while Manchester City holds the fourth position with 25 points.

Van Dijk further stated that they have the quality to win any game.

"Fear is not something we feel at Liverpool. And after what we have done, we know that we have the quality to win any game," Van Dijk said.

"It will be a good challenge. City are the champions, with quality throughout the whole pitch, a clear plan, a fantastic manager, fantastic players - and are very difficult to beat," he added.

Liverpool will compete against Manchester City today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City Virgil van Dijk Liverpool
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp