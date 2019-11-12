Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo avoids fine despite his anger at substitution

The Portugal international was replaced by Paulo Dybala with the Italian champions in search of a goal.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is substituted by Paulo Dybala. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MILAN:  Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be escaping both fine and ban for his angered reaction when he was substituted by coach Maurizio Sarri during Juventus' 1-0 Serie A win over AC Milan.

On Sunday, Sarri hauled off Ronaldo after just 55 minutes of their Serie A showdown at the Allianz Arena. The Portugal international was replaced by Paulo Dybala with the Italian champions in search of a goal. Dybala, however, proved Sarri right as he scored the goal in the 77th minute.

Reportedly, Ronaldo didn't take it well and stormed down the tunnel and even left the stadium three minutes before the match finished.

However, Juventus have now confirmed that they will take no action against Ronaldo for his response to being pulled by Sarri, reports goal.com. Sarri highlighted that Ronaldo put his hand up to play despite continuing to struggle with a knee injury.

ALSO READ | 'Dejected' Cristiano Ronaldo leaves stadium before final whistle after being substituted

"He should be thanked because he made himself available despite not being in optimal conditions," the former Chelsea boss stated in his post-match press briefing.

"In the last month he has had this discomfort in his knee and this is a little problem for him."

Ronaldo had also taken to social media to break his silence, with a simple picture on Instagram captioned: "Difficult game, important victory."

The forward has now been substituted in Juventus' last two clashes. He had reacted furiously after being substituted in his team's 2-1 win against Lokomotiv Moscow last week.

The ex-Manchester United ace, who has netted six goals in 13 appearances for Juventus this season, has been taken off this season as many times as he was throughout the entire 2018/19 campaign.

