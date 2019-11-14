Home Sport Football

Messi or Ronaldo? Smriti Mandhana joins the GOAT debate with this Instagram response

Read along to find out on which side of the battlefield does the star Indian opener takes.

Published: 14th November 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Mandhana. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

No matter how many times this question pops up, neither the audience nor the respondee gets bored. Such is the charm and influence of the two sporting greats that the curiosity to know who is siding with who in this eternal story rivalry passes on from generation to generation.

We are back at the business once again. This time, the credit goes to stylish Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The 23-year-old left-hander on November 13 decided to interact with her fans on Instagram. The southpaw was swamped by numerous questions from her 1.5 million followers and among those queries she chose to answer was her take on the 'GOAT' debate.

"Messi or Ronaldo" -- the question read. This was her response.

In a strange coincidence, it was around this time last year that Bollywood star Alia Bhatt too conducted a similar Query/Reply game with her followers and the same question was shot at her. The 'Gully Boy' actor, however, chose the Argentine talisman, unlike Smriti. 

The pick took Alia into a band of celebrities including Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Rao etc. On the other hand, people including Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and Kareena Kapoor would be very happy with Smriti's choice as they are all hardcore fans of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward.

Fans across the world have been debating over the topic for nearly a decade but have not come to a clear conclusion so far. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Juventus last season from Real Madrid, has netted six goals in 13 appearances so far this season for the Italian champions, while Messi continues his domination over La Liga, scoring nine times from 11 appearances. 

23-year-old Mandhana is the second fastest Indian to score 2,000 ODI runs and is a star campaigner in global cricket leagues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Mandhana Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi goat Messi vs Ronaldo
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp