It's official now! Jose Mourinho appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager 

By Online Desk

Hours after sacking Mauricio Pochettino, UEFA Champions League runner-ups Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach on Wednesday.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has signed a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season, the north London club said in an online statement.

"Jose is one of the world’s most accomplished managers having won 25 senior trophies. He is renowned for his tactical prowess and has managed FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He has won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy and Spain) and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010. He is also a three-time Premier League Champion with Chelsea (2005, 2006, 2015)," the statement released in Tottenham's website read.

The 56-year-old Portuguese, best known for his wonder Champions League glory with FC Porto, who has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United 11 months ago. He also had successful runs in Spain with Real Madrid.

"In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room,” club Chairman Daniel Levy said.

Pochettino, 47, transformed Spurs' fortunes since arriving from Southampton in 2014 despite failing to win a trophy in his five-and-a-half years in charge.

During his five full seasons in charge, Tottenham qualified for the Champions League four times, culminating in a dramatic run to the club's first-ever European Cup final in June, which they lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

"I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters," said Mourinho, who has won domestic titles in a record four different countries.

"The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

However, domestically results have been on the decline since February, with Spurs clinging onto a top-four finish last season despite winning just three of their final 12 league games.



