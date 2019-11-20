Home Sport Football

Mom-to-be asked for hot water bottle, Bengaluru FC gave owner's box seat

A pregnant fan took to Twitter to ask the club to allow her to carry hot water in a reusable bottle as she is 33 weeks pregnant.

Bengaluru FC fan Meghana

Bengaluru FC fan Meghana (Photo | Meghana Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a heart-warming gesture, Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC on Wednesday decided to make the viewing experience of a mom-to-be all the more comfortable by giving her the chance to watch the match from the 'owner's box'.

"Hello @bengalurufc! Is there any possibility that I could permission to carry some hot water from home in a reusable bottle?? I'm currently 33 weeks pregnant & I need to stay hydrated also take my medication. It was terribly inconvenient when I came to watch previous matches," the fan tweeted.

In response, the club decided to accommodate the mom-to-be in the owners' box where she would be able to get access to hot water and more facilities.

"Hey, Meghana. We love the fact that you're introducing your little one to the Fortress already! We would be more than happy to accommodate you in the Owner's Box for Saturday's game, where there's hot water and more. This one's on us. #FansFirst #BENKER," Bengaluru FC tweeted.

The fan was bowled over by the club's gesture and replied: "Never expected such a humble gesture!! Thank you so much @bengalurufc".

Bengaluru FC is scheduled to play against Kerela Blasters in the ongoing ISL on Saturday, November 23.

The team is currently placed at the fifth position in the tournament standings with six points from four matches.

