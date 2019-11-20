By Online Desk

“This is a social problem, it is something for politics... Action must be taken against this type of practice, and not only against racism. A Hitler salute was also issued. How can you do that? That is really disrespectful, that is simply not possible. And it cannot be accepted either... If it were to happen to us, I would leave the field right away.”

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was bold yet spot-on after Excelsior striker Ahmad Mendes Moreira was subjected to racist chanting by FC Den Bosch fans during a Dutch second division match earlier this week. But seems like the Liverpool star is well aware of the fact that action speaks louder than words. That explains his politically-charged celebration during Netherland's Euro qualifier against Estonia on Tuesday.

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrated his goal with an anti-racism message. pic.twitter.com/zENn16FkVj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 19, 2019

Wijnaldum, who led the 'Orange'in the absence of regular skipper and his club teammate Virgil van Dijk, went towards the Dutch bench after scoring the opener at the sixth minute -- to be welcomed by Frenkie de Jong and other teammates. Barcelona star De Jong quickly pulled up his sleeves and brought his arm closer to Wijnaldum's with the latter touching them both before the camera - implying that they both play for the same country even though with different skin colours.

The diverse celebration by the duo is receiving great response across social media with people all over the world applauding Wijnaldum for his silent-yet mighty reaction. Formerly called Georginio Boateng, Wijnaldum was born to parents of Afro-Surinamese descent in Rotterdam, South Holland.

The 29-year-old went on to score two more goals as Ronald Koeman's side crushed the northern European rivals 5-0. Nathan Ake and Myron Boadu also found a place in the score sheet.

Excelsior striker Moreira was called a "negro and cotton-picker" by a section of home fans, forcing him to walk off with tear eyes. The game was halted for 10 minutes before restarting with Moreira making a coming back to score. In a similar incident, Inter Milan's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racial abuse by the crowd during his club's 2-1 win over Cagliari in September.

Wijnaldum captaining Netherlands tonight, scores the opener and makes a statement against racism with Frenkie De Jong.pic.twitter.com/1Q7d8SVnuS — Dave (@JoeDaveGomez) November 19, 2019

European qualifiers too were marred by instances of racism in many places. England's 6-0 victory in the Hungarian capital of Sofia in October was marred by racist chants and Nazi salutes from a section of the home fans. The game was halted twice during the first half but England players opted to complete the match instead of walking off the pitch.

The incident had resulted in FIFA receiving widespread criticism for not doing enough to battle racial abuse. "This is a shame... They are always talking, 'Blah, blah, blah', and what? Nothing changes... They have to be serious about it, players need to make serious moves about it otherwise they (the racists) will continue to do that," he said," the Ivory Coast legend who played for Barcelona and Manchester City had said.