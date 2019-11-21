Home Sport Football

Tottenham will always be Pochettino's home: Jose Mourinho

The club, on Tuesday, sacked Pochettino as well as his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez.

Published: 21st November 2019 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Jose Mourinho has been appointed as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Tottenham's new manager Jose Mourinho has said that this club will always be former manager Mauricio Pochettino's home.

"I've been smiling for two days. First of all, I do it with a bit of sadness. I have to speak about Mauricio," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"I have to congratulate him on the incredible job he did. I share with you what we shared inside. This club will always be his home, this training ground his training ground. He is always welcome here," he added.

The club, on Tuesday, sacked Pochettino as well as his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez.

Mourinho further stated that Pochettino will find happiness soon.

"Tomorrow is another day. He will find happiness soon. He will give everything like he did at this club. He will leave with sadness with the feeling that he did great work. It is what everyone at the club felt," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jose Mourinho Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp