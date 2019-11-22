Home Sport Football

For India's good, Igor Stimac sees players from ISL, I-League in same light

National coach defends recent performances with list of statistics, says door open to I-League players

Published: 22nd November 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac (C) with team members during the lauch of the 13th edition of the I-League in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the highlights during the launch of the 13th season of the I-League here on Thursday was the fact that the men’s senior national coach Igor Stimac was in attendance. In fact, he even came out with the coveted trophy in hand. While it should not come as a surprise to see the national coach attend a league launch function, the fact that players in the national camp are usually made up of players from the Indian Super League made this a special appearance indeed.

But the Croatian made his intentions clear as soon as reporters engulfed him. He views players from both leagues in the same light and wants the best for the country. “I’m here to show that the I-League is as important as the ISL. I’m here to send the players who are participating in the I-League the message that all those who have an Indian passport are possible candidates for the Indian team.” A line that players and supporters of the national team will hope is more than just lip-service.

With the national team virtually out of reckoning to make the third round of the World Cup qualifiers, an influx of new players may be what it needs. The former defender is also aware of the fact that the league, now India’s second division, offers more chances to Indian players and that most current national team stars developed there.

The 52-year-old’s job has been made doubly difficult with key players — Sandesh Jhingan, Rowllin Borges, Amarjit Singh and Pranoy Halder — getting injured as well as the lack of quality Indian strikers to partner Sunil Chhetri upfront. “You tell me how many Indian strikers play regularly apart from Sunil? This is a problem for sure. Why do you expect (the team) to score goals at the international level if we don’t have strikers in the league scoring goals? I’m now waiting for Jobby Justin to play regularly and score.”

The former World Cupper, however, refused to only highlight negative points. He emphasised on how much the national team’s style has changed since he took over. His only wish was to see more patience from fans and officials.

“The average number of passes in the Asian Cup (in January this year) was 242 in the 90 minutes, now it is 400; passing accuracy in the Asian Cup was 67 per cent but now it is 82 per cent. We reduced the long-range passes from 25 per cent to 15 per cent. We increased match tempo from 13.2 to 15.2. I am a very realistic person. It will be a long process and it will take time,” he explained.

For Stimac, the aim going forward is to qualify for the Asian Cup and better this year’s display. 
“We have three more matches to play and now we are on the way to achieve what we have promised, that we are going to compete in 2023 Asian Cup. We want to prepare the team better and go into the qualifiers of the next (2026) World Cup with higher expectations. 

“I would also like to add that in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, the team lost five matches on the trot and had zero points after five matches. Now we have two defeats and three draws and three points. So it is certainly not all gloom and doom,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
I-League I League Igor Stimac Indian football ISL Asian Cup football Indian football coach
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp