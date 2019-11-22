Home Sport Football

Lucas Vazquez breaks toe bone at Real Madrid gym, may miss El Clasico

Real Madrid's medical team has confirmed after examination that the winger has broken the bone in the big toe of his left foot.

22nd November 2019

Lucas Vazquez during a gym session. (Photo | Twitter @Lucasvazquez91)

Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Lucas Vazquez broke a toe bone during a gym training session on Wednesday. The 28-year-old could be out of action for up to six weeks making him doubtful for the El Clasico, scheduled for December 18.

During an extra gym session ahead of Saturday's La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad, Vazquez dropped weight on his foot, ESPN FC reported sources close to the player as saying. Real Madrid's medical team has confirmed after examination that the winger has broken the bone in the big toe of his left foot. However, it is yet to be assessed how much time will be needed for his complete recovery, the report said.

Following the Sociedad, clash Real Madrid host Paris Saint-Germain in a UEFA Champions League on Tuesday -- another game Vazquez will surely miss. Those games are followed games against Alaves, Espanyol, Club Brugge and Valencia before the Clasico with Barcelona at Nou Camp. The game is of even greater significance this season as Madrid is only behind Barca on goal difference this season, as most teams have so far garnered 25 points from 12 games. The prestigious match between Spain's archrivals was earlier postponed due to political unrest in the Catalan region.

Vazquez, who have earned 129 Los Blancos caps so far, has scored 12 goals and lifted 3 European titles. He had also won the La Liga in 2016–17 under Zinedine Zidane.

