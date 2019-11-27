Home Sport Football

Dybala goal helps Juventus beat  Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League

Published: 27th November 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Paulo Dybala

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring against Atletico Madrid. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TURIN: Paulo Dybala scored from a near-impossible angle to give Juventus a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid 1-0 Tuesday and secure first place in its Champions League group.

ALSO READ | PSG hold Real Madrid 2-2 at Bernabeu to become group champions

On the stroke of halftime, Dybala curled in a free-kick from near the by-line. The shot was so powerful that goalkeeper Jan Oblak didn’t have enough time to raise his arms before the ball traveled inside the far post.

“It was a great goal, considering from where I took it,” Dybala said. “It seemed difficult.”

Juventus, which had already qualified for the knockout stage, has an insurmountable 13 points atop Group D. Atletico, which would have qualified with a win, is next with seven points. Bayern Leverkusen is third with six points after beating Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0, while the Russian club is last with three points.

ALSO READ | Robert Lewandowski produces fastest four-goal haul in Champions League history

Substitute Federico Bernardeschi nearly made it 2-0 for Juventus with a long, low shot that hit the post after the hour mark.

Also, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt made a well-timed tackle to deny Angel Correa a clear shot on goal.

In the final round of group matches Juventus visits Leverkusen and Atletico hosts Lokomotiv.
 

Paulo Dybala Juventus Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Champions League UEFA Champions League
