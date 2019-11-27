Home Sport Football

FIFA inspection team happy at Salt Lake Stadium infrastructure

The FIFA and LOC delegation, led by project head Oliver Vogt, will next inspect the venue in Guwahati on Thursday.

Published: 27th November 2019 08:01 PM

Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: An eight-member FIFA inspection team on Wednesday expressed happiness at the state of infrastructure at the Salt Lake Stadium, one of the venues for the 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup.

"The stadium has already hosted a FIFA World Cup (U-17) so the core infrastructure is in place.

It is great to see that the legacy from 2017 -- the infrastructure is in good shape, and that the same operational plan is being used," Local Organising Committee of U-17 Women's World Cup said in a statement.

"With new technology and new innovation in sport, it is also important to keep improving. We want to ensure that we provide the best possible facilities and environment for FIFAU17WWC India 2020."

The FIFA and LOC delegation, led by project head Oliver Vogt, will next inspect the venue in Guwahati on Thursday.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will be held in India from November 2 to 21.

TAGS
FIFA U17 Women World Cup Women World Cup
