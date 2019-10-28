Complaining is not in my vocabulary, says Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola

Home Sport Football

Goals by Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in the second-half secured the three points by Guardiola ws fuming about the first half.

LONDON: Pep Guardiola says he hates the word "complain" and will never lash out at his Manchester City players after a defeat.

But he isn't afraid to let rip when the Premier League champions win, just as he did after their 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

The 48-year-old Spaniard -- whose side are six points off leaders Liverpool -- says he prefers to bite his tongue in the wake of a defeat.

However, he let loose over City's first-half performance at home to a Villa side that is just three points off the relegation places.

"If we play like we did in the first half, we will be relegated or in the relegation positions," said Guardiola.

"One word I hate is the word 'complain', so normally when I say something not nice it's after a victory. I would never say it after a defeat.

"We were punished in some defeats and I shut my mouth, I didn't say anything, so it is what it is."

Guardiola, whose side host Southampton twice this week firstly in their defence of the League Cup trophy in fourth round action on Tuesday, is currently struggling with having to play players out of position.

Brazilian veteran Fernandinho -- who is suspended for the League Cup match -- and Rodri have filled in in defence for John Stones and Argentinian Nicolas Otamendi.

Both of them are now fit but Rodri injured a hamstring last week joining the likes of Frenchman Aymeric Laporte, who is out till next year, and Ukrainian left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is expected to miss six weeks, on the sidelines.

"For the short term we can handle it. For a long time, I don't know," said Guardiola.

"And of course against top, top, top, top teams, when you don't have players playing in their own position, I don't know what's going to happen.

"But before it's going to happen I'm not going to say it's a disaster or what a pity."

