Courtney Cox's pics in hot tub with David Beckham confuses Jennifer Aniston

Published: 28th October 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

David Beckham and Courteney Cox. (Photo | Instagram/courteneycoxofficial)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Courtney Cox posted two photographs on social media with former football superstar David Beckham on the set of "Modern Family", and this has "confused" her "Friends" co-actor Jennifer Aniston.

The photos were accompanied by the background music from James Brown's "Celebrity Hot Tub" and the caption: "Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily."

The first showed her and Beckham, while in the second, "Modern Family" stars Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson pile in, reports insider.com.

Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

Stonestreet, who plays Cam on the show, commented on the post: "I liked it," while Ferguson, who plays Mitch, said: "Sorry I was so gassy."

However, other stars were quick to wonder what was going on in the photos.

Aniston commented: "Wait....What's Happening?" while actress Julianne Moore simply said: "What?"

Meanwhile, Beckham posted his own photo showing him and Cox reading a script, captioned: "I met a new FRIEND today at work @courteneycoxofficial #modernfamily."

With both stars set to feature on the show, "Modern Family" fans are in for a treat.

The post comes after Aniston made her Instagram debut with an epic selfie featuring her "Friends" costars on October 15, which she captioned: "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."

