Home Sport Football

North Korea pulls out of football tournament in South Korea

Taiwan will take the North's place in the four-team women's tournament, which also features China and Japan as well as the host nation.

Published: 29th October 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

South Korea's Hwang Ui-jo, center right, fights for the ball against North Korea's Ri Yong Jik. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: North Korea has pulled out of a December international women's football tournament in the South, Seoul's football authorities said Tuesday, weeks after Pyongyang hosted a surreal World Cup qualifier in a near-empty stadium.

Pyongyang's nuclear talks with Washington are at a deadlock and it has been at loggerheads with Seoul since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in February.

The North has repeatedly excoriated Seoul, saying it has "nothing to talk (about) any more" with Seoul.

Now the South has announced the North's withdrawal from the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship due to be held in the South's port city of Busan in December.

The North is a power in the women's game, ranked ninth in the world, and has won the tournament -- previously known as the EAFF Women's East Asian Cup -- the last three times it has been held.

"We have been notified by the EAFF that the North will not come to the South to play," a representative of the South's Korea Football Association told AFP.  

"We don't know at this point why the North made that decision," he said, adding that they were first informed in September but were only making it public Tuesday.

It comes after a historic World Cup qualifier -- the first competitive match between the neighbour's men's teams ever hosted by Pyongyang -- turned into a bizarre debacle earlier this month.

Pyongyang allowed no home or away fans or foreign media to attend, and no live broadcast, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino one of just a handful of spectators.

Infantino said he was "disappointed" after attending the match and "surprised" by the absence of fans and lack of media access.

The Asian Football Confederation subsequently moved the final of the AFC Cup, its second-tier club competition, due to be held in Pyongyang this weekend to a neutral venue, citing logistical and broadcast issues, among others.

Taiwan will take the North's place in the four-team women's tournament, which also features China and Japan as well as the host nation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Korea North Korea World Cup World Cup qualifier
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp