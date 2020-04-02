STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona could offer Antoine Griezmann to get Neymar back from PSG: Report

Barcelona wanted to bring Neymar back into their fold after he left them to join French heavyweights PSG in 2018.

Published: 02nd April 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

PSG forward Neymar

PSG forward Neymar (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Spanish soccer giants FC Barcelona could part ways with Antoine Griezmann in order to bring back Neymar from Paris Saint Germain, according to a Sky Sports report.

Barcelona have long wanted to bring Brazil forward back into their fold after he left them to join French heavyweights PSG in 2018.

PSG value Neymar at USD 150m while Barca value Griezmann at UDS 100m, says the report as quoted by ESPNFC.

France World Cup winner Griezmann has not been at his best form in his first season in Spain and selling him could aid the Lionel Messi-led side fund their summer spending.

Barca seem determined to sell Griezmann even if PSG don't agree to the deal, though the current market might prevent such hefty deals from happening, given how many clubs are struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the report further said.

Meanwhile, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has recently said the players will take a 70 per cent pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic and make additional contributions to ensure non-sporting staff receive full wages.

In a statement, Barca skipper Messi said: "Before going any further, we want to make it clear that we were always willing to reduce our salaries because we understand perfectly that we are in an exceptional situation. We, as players, are always here to help the club when they ask."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PSG Antoine Griezmann Barcelona Neymar Neymar transfer news Neymar transfer
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp