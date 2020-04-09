STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atletico Madrid can beat anyone: Former captain Gabi

Asserting that nothing is written in football, Gabi cited the example of Liverpool's Champions League upset against Atletico Madrid last month which knocked them out of the league.

Published: 09th April 2020 12:35 PM

Former Atletico Madrid captain Gabi (Photo | Atletico Madrid Twitter)

By ANI

LEEDS: Former Atletico Madrid captain Gabi believes that the club can beat any team.

"Although it seems crazy, I experienced the [second leg at] Anfield calmer than in other games. I trusted Atleti, because in this type of game I know they always show who they are," Goal.com quoted Gabi as saying.

"Atleti today can beat anyone. It was shown again that in football there is nothing written," he added.

The 36-year-old, who currently plays for Qatari club Al Sadd SC, said that he sees himself in the Atletico Madrid's coaching staff in the future.

"I will not lie to you, of course I see myself in the Atleti coaching staff," Gabi said. "Because of the link with the fans, how I know the club, how I know the squad and the current coach."

