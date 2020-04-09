STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Atletico Madrid player Miguel Jones passes away at 81

Apart from the club, Real Madrid also expressed its condolences over the death of Jones on Twitter.

Former Atletico Madrid player Miguel Jones

Former Atletico Madrid player Miguel Jones. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Atletico Madrid player Miguel Jones passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81. The club took to Twitter to write: "We're mourning the passing of club legend Miguel Jones, who will forever live in our hearts. May he rest in peace."

Real Madrid also expressed its condolences over the death of Jones. "Real Madrid C.F. is deeply saddened by the passing of @atletienglish legend Miguel Jones. Our club wishes to convey its condolences to his family and friends, his club and to all of the Atletico de Madrid supporters," Real Madrid tweeted.

Currently, most of the leagues around the world have been suspended in the view of coronavirus pandemic. Spain's premier domestic tournament, La Liga has also been postponed indefinitely due to the deadly virus.

