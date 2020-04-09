Former Atletico Madrid player Miguel Jones passes away at 81

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Atletico Madrid player Miguel Jones passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81. The club took to Twitter to write: "We're mourning the passing of club legend Miguel Jones, who will forever live in our hearts. May he rest in peace."

La familia rojiblanca está de luto por el fallecimiento de una de nuestras míticas leyendas: Miguel Jones. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones.

https://t.co/zkgY764rRP pic.twitter.com/3nX1yNJue4

— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 8, 2020

Real Madrid also expressed its condolences over the death of Jones. "Real Madrid C.F. is deeply saddened by the passing of @atletienglish legend Miguel Jones. Our club wishes to convey its condolences to his family and friends, his club and to all of the Atletico de Madrid supporters," Real Madrid tweeted.

Real Madrid C.F. is deeply saddened by the passing of @atletienglish legend Miguel Jones. Our club wishes to convey its condolences to his family and friends, his club and to all of the Atlético de Madrid supporters. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) April 8, 2020

Currently, most of the leagues around the world have been suspended in the view of coronavirus pandemic. Spain's premier domestic tournament, La Liga has also been postponed indefinitely due to the deadly virus.