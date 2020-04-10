STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cristiano Ronaldo is obsessed with winning, says Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny

Cristiano has an egoist face on the pitch and I think that face makes him one of the best players in football history, said Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WARSAW: The Polish goalkeeper of Juventus FC Wojciech Szczesny praised his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese "is obsessed with winning and he thinks just about work, even at trainings".

On Friday the Pole was asked by the Polish TV Eleven Sports to compare Cristiano Ronaldo to Szczesny's compatriot Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I think Cristiano is more focused on work. There are jokes before and during the training. He is a machine. Lewandowski is a little more relaxed. I don't compare who works more, but who is obsessed with this work. It's definitely Cristiano," said the Juventus custodian.

"Cristiano has an egoist face on the pitch and I think that face makes him one of the best players in football history. It sometimes makes him look frustrated and thus looks selfish. It's just an obsession with winning, an obsession with being the best and requiring others to help him. It would be unhealthy if there were six, seven or ten people with such a character in the dressing room, but one that pushes others to be better is positive," added Szczesny.

Seria A competition has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. All Juventus players were quarantined after Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani and Paolo Dybala tested positive for COVID-19.

"My health is very good. I came back to the country, so I'm in the quarantine with my family. It was hard in Italy because I was alone. Since I am at home I have not been bored," claimed Szczesny.

