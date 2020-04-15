STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

David Moyes was keen to get Gareth Bale to Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that things will return to normalcy and he wants his boys to be ready for that.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former Manchester United manager David Moyes might not have lasted a full season at the historic club, but he has revealed that he did try to sign quite a few star players, but the deals never saw the light of the day.

"Toni Kroos would certainly be the one (to Manchester United). At that time we were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas but I've got to say prior to that, at Everton, we were really close to close to a lot of good players. We just couldn't quite get them over the line on several occasions," Moyes told beIN SPORTS' Richard Keys and Andy Gray.

Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that things will return to normalcy and he wants his boys to be ready for that.

"Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it's very important we're ready when that happens. We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time, you discuss players, discuss plans, we've evaluated what we need, of course with the coaching staff we've looked at games, evaluated games, discussing on video calls like this," he told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview.

But for now, the manager is also happy that he along with his boys have got time with the families.

"Of course there will be text messages and WhatsApp messages more often. But the biggest difference for most of us is that when you're a footballer you don't really get to spend much time with your family.

"That's been a big plus, if you're allowed to say that anything has been a big plus in this situation. But yes, we are planning, we are discussing what we have to do, what we can do, and I have to say the club has been very good so far," he pointed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
David Moyes Manchester United Gareth Bale
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp