David Moyes was keen to get Gareth Bale to Manchester United

By IANS

LONDON: Former Manchester United manager David Moyes might not have lasted a full season at the historic club, but he has revealed that he did try to sign quite a few star players, but the deals never saw the light of the day.

"Toni Kroos would certainly be the one (to Manchester United). At that time we were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas but I've got to say prior to that, at Everton, we were really close to close to a lot of good players. We just couldn't quite get them over the line on several occasions," Moyes told beIN SPORTS' Richard Keys and Andy Gray.

Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that things will return to normalcy and he wants his boys to be ready for that.

"Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it's very important we're ready when that happens. We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time, you discuss players, discuss plans, we've evaluated what we need, of course with the coaching staff we've looked at games, evaluated games, discussing on video calls like this," he told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview.

But for now, the manager is also happy that he along with his boys have got time with the families.

"Of course there will be text messages and WhatsApp messages more often. But the biggest difference for most of us is that when you're a footballer you don't really get to spend much time with your family.

"That's been a big plus, if you're allowed to say that anything has been a big plus in this situation. But yes, we are planning, we are discussing what we have to do, what we can do, and I have to say the club has been very good so far," he pointed.