STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

I-League cancellation call on Saturday: AIFF official

The I-League had been suspended with 28 matches left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with Mohun Bagan already having sealed their second title.

Published: 16th April 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: The All India Football Federation office-bearers will meet via a video-conference on Saturday afternoon to take a call on the fate of the suspended I-League, a top AIFF official said on Thursday.

The I-League had been suspended with 28 matches left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with Mohun Bagan already having sealed their second title.

"There is no time left for us to conduct the I-League. It is certain to be cancelled. The meeting will be held via a video-conference," the AIFF official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Mohun Bagan will be crowned champions officially and the meeting will discuss about splitting the prize money for the second and third placed teams and relegation.

There is a three-way race between East Bengal, Punjab FC (both with 23 points from 16 matches) and Real Kashmir (22 points from 15 matches) for the runners-up slot.

With cancellation of remaining matches on the cards, AIFF will have to take a call on splitting the prize money among the teams placed second and third.

Aizawl FC are occupying the relegation spot with four of their remaining five matches left.

The northeastern team had travelled to Punjab for a closed-door match on March 14 before the league was suspended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIFF I League COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp