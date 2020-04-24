STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

COVID-19: Probe launched into Liverpool vs Atletico CL match for link to rising positive cases in city

"I have asked Matt Ashton and his team to conduct a full investigation into any potential link between that match and the situation with coronavirus in the city," Mayor Joe Anderson

Published: 24th April 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid's Koke, left, and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold fight for the ball during their Champions League clash. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LIVERPOOL: A probe has been launched in Liverpool into the contribution of a UEFA Champions League match between city giants Liverpool FC and Spanish club Atletico Madrid -- held at Anfield on March 11 -- to the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

The match was attended by 52,000 fans in the stadium out of which over 3000 had travelled from Spain.

"I have asked (city public health director) Matt Ashton and his team to conduct a full investigation into any potential link between that match and the situation with coronavirus in the city," Mayor Joe Anderson is quoted as saying by Liverpool Echo.

"We want to come to a view as to whether that decision had an impact on the people of this city and I've asked Matt to work with the universities to see if the data can give us an indication of that."

Earlier, Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram had asked for an investigation into the match. "That needs to be investigated to find out whether some of those infections are due directly to the Atletico fans. There were coronavirus hot cities, and Madrid was one of those," Rotheram told BBC.

"They weren't allowed to congregate in their own country, but 3,000 of those fans came over to ours, and potentially may well have spread coronavirus," he added.

Spain was one of the first countries to be affected adversely by the virus in Europe and continues to remain one of the epicentres of the disease.

"So it does need looking at, and it does need the government to take some responsibility for not locking down sooner."

"If people have contracted coronavirus as a direct result of a sporting event that we believe should not have taken place, well that is scandalous," Rotheram said.

LaLiga matches were already being played behind closed doors at the time of the match which meant that the travelling Atletico Madrid fans could not watch their own team play in their domestic league back home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Liverpool FC liverpool coronavirus cases COVID 19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp