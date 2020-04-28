STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

All India Football Federation to begin season with futsal

It was decided that Futsal Club Championship would be a part of the 2020 calendar, with June-July set aside as a tentative window.

Published: 28th April 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

In 2016, India saw Premier Futsal, a private franchise-based competition, which featured former stars like Ronaldinho and Paul Scholes.

In 2016, India saw Premier Futsal, a private franchise-based competition, which featured former stars like Ronaldinho and Paul Scholes. (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While there is no clarity on when live sports can resume in the country, AIFF has earmarked the inaugural Futsal Club Championship as a curtain-raiser to the new football season. Dates and venues are yet to be finalised, but the federation has spoken to a host of clubs regarding this.

Creating such a tournament was first discussed in an AIFF meeting last December. It was decided that Futsal Club Championship would be a part of the 2020 calendar, with June-July set aside as a tentative window.

“Prior to the lockdown, we had plans of starting the season with the futsal competition. We have a few tentative venue options in mind but have not zeroed in on dates yet,” an AIFF official said.

AIFF got in touch with ISL, I-League and I-League second division clubs a couple of months ago. “They were enthusiastic. Once normalcy resumes, we can start discussions on conducting the event. Standard futsal rules will apply,” said the official.

Details regarding player registration, number of teams, are yet to be decided but it is likely that the league might be played sans foreign participation. Shillong is seen as a prospective host city due to the low cost of hiring indoor venues there. ISL outfit Bengaluru FC and I-League’s Aizawl FC are among the nine clubs to have shown interest.

An I-League club in Northeast and a second division club confirmed that AIFF had approached them. “They asked if we were interested. We said yes. Details were not discussed and then the pandemic struck,” said a club official.

AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru has often spoken of the virtues of this format and how it could not only help young players play in a certain style, but also popularise the sport. India does not have a national futsal team, unlike many Asian counterparts.

This is not the first time that futsal has made news. In 2016, India saw Premier Futsal, a private franchise-based competition, which featured former stars like Ronaldinho and Paul Scholes. AIFF, however, never recognised the competition and even banned players who took part in it. The league ran into administrative hassles and became defunct.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIFF All India Football Federation Futsal Club Championship
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp