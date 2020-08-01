STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FA Cup win can save Arsenal's season, says Striker Alexandre Lacazette

The Gunners can still qualify for the Europa League if they win the FA Cup for a record-extending 14th time.

Published: 01st August 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette (File | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Arsenal's forward Alexandre Lacazette believes that the FA Cup win will be able to salvage the 2019-20 season for his side.

His remark comes as Arsenal gets ready to lock horns with Chelsea in the FA Cup finals at the Wembley Stadium later today.

"We are excited because we know we can save our season with a trophy, which would mean a lot for us and the fans," Goal.com quoted Lacazette as saying.

"In the league, we finished in a bad position, we lost against Olympiacos early in the Europa League, so we missed a few of our targets. That's why I say it would save our season," he added.

Arsenal had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the eighth position and this resulted in the club's worst top-flight showing in 25 years.

Unai Emery was sacked as the manager in November and the Gunners then appointed Mikel Arteta as the coach of the side.

Off late, Arsenal has enjoyed some success as the side defeated Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Arsenal also managed to defeat Liverpool in the Premier League as well.

The Gunners can still qualify for the Europa League if they win the FA Cup for a record-extending 14th time.

"I came to Arsenal to win trophies. Yes, it's been really frustrating, but this is part of football. Nothing is ever easy and this is why I love this sport because you can learn from this and become a great man with these kinds of experiences," Lacazette said.

"But obviously at the end, you are a bit disappointed. So you just go forward to the next season to change this and to reach your targets. So obviously this time it's a really big game for me and for Arsenal," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette FA Cup
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp